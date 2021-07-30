4 reasons South Africans should add France to their bucket list
WITH vaccinated travellers from South Africa allowed to travel to France, many are planning their much-needed holiday. The best part, no proof of Covid-19 test results is required for entry.
The team at Air France shared four reasons why France should be on your bucket list.
Foodie adventures in Lyon
Famed for being one of Europe’s most gastronomically cities, you are bound to find an array of foodie experiences in France's third-largest city.
From electric bike food tasting tours, picnics in the parks, and wine tours, travellers to Lyon are spoilt for choice on foodie experiences. And, when here, you might as well throw your diet out of the window.
Champagne darling
Why stop at drinking champagne, create your own in the Champagne Champagne region. Book a workshop where a cellar master of a prestigious boutique Champagne house will show you how it is produced.
Travellers will sample different base wines to blend your own creation. Once you create your champers, pour a glass and savour the surroundings around you, with a selfie, of course.
River cruising in Bordeaux
Bordeaux in south western France, and dubbed a mini-Paris, is another charming destination. The best way to enjoy this Unesco World Heritage site is via a river cruise, ranging from a few hours to a day. The best part is that there are different experiences to suit all kinds of travellers.
Two words: Loire Valley
A whole new world awaits at Loire Valley, a valley located in the middle stretch of the Loire river in central France.
Wine lovers will appreciate the stunning vineyards, while architecture fanatics will admire the castles and buildings on offer.
Of course, there's 23 châteaux you should find time to explore. These include Chambord, Chenonceau, Sully-sur-Loire, Angers or Les Ducs de Bretagne in Nantes.