6 LGBTQ+ friendly destinations you need to add to your travel bucket list

This month, South Africa celebrates its LGBTQ+ community with an exciting series of pride events, conferences and the official virtual pride march in Johannesburg on October 30. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines shares gay-friendly destinations around the world that should be high on your travel list:

Often called the world's most liberal city, Amsterdam, the destination's open-mindedness saw homosexuality decriminalised way back in the early 1800s. And The Netherlands was the first country in the world to welcome same-sex marriages back in 2001.

The city is home to some of the world's most popular gay bars – including Spijker Bar, considered the oldest and friendliest in Amsterdam. However, there is so much more to Amsterdam's gay scene than its many bars. Paris Paris is often named the world's most romantic city – and with good reason. However, romance isn't limited to cisgender couples only. In fact, Paris has a vibrant gay scene that is filled with both sophistication and romance.

On top of visiting some of the most romantic sites in the world, Paris is also known for its exquisite food, designer shops and picture-perfect settings. The city also boasts a variety of gay bars, each boasting its own unique flair. Paris also hosts its own pride every June. New York The modern gay liberation movement started in New York City with the Stonewall riots in 1969. Now known as the gay capital of the world, every June the city unites to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with a variety of pride events.

Along with a vibrant gay nightlife and a liberal population who have seen and done it all, New York was always destined to become one of the world's greatest gay cities. Tel Aviv Israel is another country that has proven to be progressive when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights. In fact, the country's largest city Tel Aviv is one of the largest hotspots for gay tourism in the world.

Tel Aviv is a city that not only boasts a rich history, but also has beautiful beaches situated alongside the Mediterranean Sea, a bustling nightlife and a proud LGBTQ+ community. Berlin The German capital is home to a thriving LGBTQ+ community. Schöneberg, in the southwest of the city, has long been the centre of queer life and culture.

The city is a massive tourist destination for queer travellers thanks to its shocking history, fascinating museums, quirky vintage clothing stores, hip cocktail bars and for offering something for everyone. Berlin Pride takes place in the second half of July and has been held annually since 1979. Copenhagen