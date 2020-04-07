Airbnb blasted for advertising 'virus retreats'

London - Online home rentals site Airbnb came under fire on Monday night for allowing properties to be advertised as "Covid-19 retreats".

Would-be Easter holidaymakers have been warned by the British government not to travel across the country, with only essential journeys allowed.

Hotels, hostels and other guest houses have been forced to close to reduce temptation amid glorious weather. New coronavirus laws say holiday lets should be provided only to key workers such as NHS staff who need to self-isolate near work.

But up until Monday, Airbnb was still allowing "hosts" to advertise their properties to would-be tourists.

The hosts, who have listed their homes as being "perfect for isolating with family" or an "idyllic cottage", have continued to flout government lockdown rules which state only keyworkers should be the sole recipients of holiday accommodation amid the coronavirus outbreak.