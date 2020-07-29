FIRST LOOK: The London Resort set to open in 2024

Artist impression pictures reveal what the highly anticipated The London Resort would look like when it opens in 2024.

The London Resort Company Holdings (LRCH) wants to develop the world-class, sustainable, next-generation entertainment resort on the banks of the River Thames.

Chief Executive of London Resort Company Holdings PY Gerbeau said that The London Resort will be a “first-class theme park” that uses new, immersive and interactive technologies.

“But we won’t just be creating a world-class leisure destination, it will also be one of the most sustainable theme parks on the planet. We have three guidelines we work to when it comes to developing attractions. Number one is innovation. We’re not here to copy what’s been done before even if it has been successful. Number two is relevance. We need to consider that the customers of today will not be the customers of 2024. And the third is flexibility. We need to create a park that can evolve and adapt easily,” he revealed.

Billed as one of the most ambitious theme park projects ever in Europe, the London Resort will be the first European development of its kind to be built from scratch since the opening of Disneyland Paris in 1992.