France moves South Africa to ‘green list’: Here’s what it means for local travellers

France has eased travel restrictions now making it easier for travellers from South Africa to travel to France. This means that with immediate effect, South Africa has been moved to the ‘green’ country list for France, Air France confirmed.

The new regulations feature some significant changes, namely for unvaccinated passengers wanting to travel to France. The new regulations include the below: Vaccinated passengers do not require a negative PCR/Antigen test to enter. They are only required to present proof of vaccination.

Unvaccinated passengers no longer need a compelling reason to travel to France. They must, however, present a negative PCR test less than 72 hours old or a negative antigen test less than 48 hours old prior to departure.

From March 14, it will no longer be necessary to obtain a ‘Pass Sanitaire’ in order to access certain leisure activities for vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers. Please note, the above is subject to visa requirements as has always been the case.

These requirements are specifically for those travelling to France as their final destination. For those transiting, the entry requirements of the country of final destination must be adhered to. Passengers are advised to check the French government website to familiarise themselves with updated information: www.interieur.gouv.fr/covid-19-international-travel or https://airfrance.traveldoc.aero.

In the meantime, Air France is offering a discounted rate on flights from South Africa to France and beyond as part of their Early Bird promotion.