From Berlin to Budapest, a vegan foodie trip to tantalise your taste buds

Whether you’re vegan-curious, committed to an animal-friendly alternative lifestyle or just watching your waistline you can be sure that Veganism is one trend that is not going away. Contiki has relaunched their Vegan-friendly trip that is sure to whet the appetite of the growing number of vegan (or vegan-curious) travellers. “According to studies by food blog, Chef’s Pencil, the popularity of veganism is on the rise locally with South Africa ranking among the world’s 25 nations where veganism is on the rise,” says Kelly Jackson, Managing Director for The Travel Corporation. Guided by experts on all things plant-based, the one-off, eight-day trip, Vegan Food Europe Explorer hosted by influencers @thelittlelondonvegan and @laurafruitfairy, will take travellers on a vegan food odyssey around some of Europe’s coolest cities. Rising to fame as world-renowned vegan hotspots, the trip covers Berlin, Prague, Vienna and Budapest, with extra stops along the way. The trip starts in Berlin on August 28, 2021, and ends in Budapest on September 4 2021. Top foodie experiences include a vegan cooking class in Budapest run by @laurafruitfairy, a private, plant-based EatWith dining experience with locals in Berlin, a dreamy dinner cruise along the Danube river and the chance to sample a wide range of vegan delicacies on an interactive food tour in Berlin. The trip also coincides with one of the world’s largest vegan festivals, The Vegan Summer Festival, in Berlin, so travellers can immerse themselves in even more plant-based delights.

Immersive cultural experiences such as a locally guided bike tour of opulent Prague and a classical music concert in melodic Vienna, the home of Beethoven, are also included. Plus, wellness excursions from a morning yoga class in Prague to a soak in the famous Széchenyi traditional thermal baths in Budapest feature in the itinerary.

The accommodation has been specially selected to showcase the coolest stays around, including the Moxy in Berlin and A&O in Budapest, with bespoke vegan breakfasts served exclusively for guests on the trip.

Kelly continues, “Food and travel go hand in hand and it can be a challenge for those practising veganism or moving towards a more plant-based diet, to have the chance to experience local delicacies in certain parts of the world. A dedicated vegan trip has long been a dream itinerary for us, one we had hoped to get away this year but we had to put these plans on hold due to the pandemic. We are now really looking forward to welcoming travellers on to this culinary adventure in 2021.”

Toni Vernelli, International Head of Communications for Veganuary, said Veganuary is creating a new wave of consumers with strong ethics and a big appetite, resulting in a 60% year on year increase in the number of sign-ups to Veganuary 2020.

"This is a real opportunity for businesses to improve and expand their vegan offerings for the growing climate-conscious audience. We’re delighted that Contiki has risen to this challenge offering their first plant-based trip for 18 to 35-year olds, which is an age group that made up 50% of participants for Veganuary 2020," says Vernelli.