Girls trip to Switzerland? Try these experiences

Book that all-girl vacation that has been pending and explore this diverse country with your gang and sign up for the adventure of a lifetime. From hiking, biking, climbing, paragliding to skiing, indulge in life-changing experiences in the breathtaking vistas of Switzerland that will not only bring you closer but also help discover yourself and inspire several others!

Here are some activities you can experience with your girl tribe in Switzerland: Climbing and mountaineering With such a spectacular landscape as Switzerland's, scaling its magnificent mountains is a given. Depending on the skill level of the group, groups can choose from single or multiple day alpine tours led by female guides!

A two-day tour to climb the Briethorn is the perfect introduction to mountaineering for newbies where women get to learn all the tips and tricks from the experts -to move around in this primaeval landscape with broad glaciers, jagged ridges and steep flanks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Girod 🌼 (@barbara.girod)

Once at the summit of this 4000m peak, the climbers can proudly bask in their achievement while enjoying fantastic views of the Monte Rosa Massif. Trail running Running through breathtaking scenery and on every imaginable type of terrain is part of the appeal of trail running in Switzerland. And Experiencing this with your friends will make this extra special! Choose from trails in the lush greenery of Arosa, idyllic Saas-Fee, or the car-free town of Zermatt.

The benefits of trail running in Switzerland include not only breathtaking views and meeting like-minded people, but the courses offered here will also improve your running technique, help you eat healthier, and listen to your body. With workshops tailored to different levels, some courses are geared more towards beginners - while some courses will work for everyone regardless of experience. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zermatt - Matterhorn (@zermatt.matterhorn)

The Swiss Alps are the perfect setting for kicking off your running journey with empowering female friends! Hiking The Swiss love to hike, and with over 65 000km of marked trails showing off magnificent Alpine views, it's not difficult to understand why. With 100% Women, hikers of all abilities and desires can find a hiking experience to suit their needs.

From a regular hike to wellness hikes that combine walking, yoga, qigong, meditation, mindfulness, and breathing exercises, all with the backdrop of the most spectacular landscape of mountains, forests, hills, and lakes around. There are also 'off-line' hikes where phones are banned for the duration of a few hours or even days, thus providing a much-needed digital detox. Cycling If there is anything the Swiss love even more than hiking, it's cycling! There are more than 12 000km of standardised, sign-posted cycling routes throughout Switzerland! The many attractive paths along riverbanks and lakeshores, with only minor uphill sections, are a special highlight.

With easy rentals and inter-connected railways, one can always mix and match a bike experience with public transport to cover every nook and cranny of this beautiful country. Led by an experienced female guide, some cycling experiences include a culinary aspect or yoga, as well as repair workshops to teach cyclists to patch up their bikes themselves! Water sports Whether it's the altitude, the crystal-clear water or the beauty of the surrounding landscape, there's something extraordinary about the sparkling lakes of Switzerland, all 1500 of them! There are several hiking, cycling, and climbing experiences that allow you to swim in lakes along the route, but if you want to do some water-based activities with your group, Switzerland has got you covered.

You might think that surfing opportunities in land-locked Switzerland would be hard to come by, but think again! Wake-boarding and jet boating are the perfect activities for a group wanting to do something exciting- or you can sink into the stunningly beautiful environment by kayaking on the crystal clear waters of Lake Lugano and a massage, followed by your choice of kicking back by the pool, exploring the villages or heading off on a shopping trip.