Athens, Greece — Greece’s government has removed hundreds of archaeological museums, ancient sites and castles inadvertently put on a provisional list of properties up for private development under the country’s bailout terms.

Among them was the 4,000-year-old palace of Knossos on Crete, Greece’s second-most-popular ancient monument.

The culture ministry said Tuesday that following careful cross-checks, 2,330 properties were taken off the portfolio of state-owned real estate scheduled for development over the next 99 years.





Also on the list that was scheduled for development was the tomb of King Philip II of Macedon, Alexander the Great’s father — in northern Greece. With his assassination, his son Alexander ascended the throne at just 20 years old, earning the title of Great by becoming one of history's best military commanders and empire builders.





More than a dozen museums and most archaeological sites in No. 2 city Thessaloniki, including its White Tower, were removed from the list.





The list of heritage sites was compiled in June, sparking protests, but the ministry only published it Tuesday.











