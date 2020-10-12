Having ’Emily in Paris’ FOMO? Now you can stay in a château just like her

New Netflix show ’Emily in Paris’ sees her spending the weekend in a beautiful château in the Champagne region with her new friend Camille and secret love interest Gabriel. For those with a little FOMO, you can recreate the experience, thanks to Contiki. The newly renovated 17th century Château de Cruix set amongst the sweeping vineyards of one of France’s most famous and picturesque wine-producing regions. Picture: Supplied. Viewers will have seen Emily head off into the French countryside to pitch her luxury marketing agency to Camille’s parents, who produce their own Champagne from their chateau and its surrounding estate. The weekend also sees her hanging out by the pool and heading by bike to join a vineyard tour and tasting hosted by Camille’s brother Timothée. Picture: Supplied. A visit to Contiki’s Château de Cruix has all that and more, especially following a $.1.5-million renovation this year which mixes the 17th-century glamour and original features with modern décor and art, offering Instagrammable backdrops at every turn.

The interior design has loads of French influences, from the French Metro tiles and opulent bespoke furniture to the painstaking restoration of the original building’s flooring.

With views across valleys, vineyards and farmhouses, Château de Cruix offers a host of activities, including lazing at the gorgeous outdoor pool with a soon-to-come outdoor bar and frosé van, sunrise yoga on the lawn, picnics, hikes and bike rides in the surrounding hills, volleyball on the new outdoor court and wine tastings and produce from the local area.

Inside, the chateau offers double and twin bedrooms as well as spacious six-bed dorms, break-out beauty rooms, a bar and further chill out rooms with table football and a pool table and its very own dance floor, La Cave.

With a capacity of 112 guests, the Chateau is ready to connect travellers with like-minded people from around the world.

Staying at Château de Cruix is featured on a number of European trips including the new France Cycle to Chateau Limited Edition cycling trip - a seven-day, two-wheeled adventure from Paris into the dreamy French countryside, enjoying historic towns, vibrant vineyards, elegant architecture and incredible food along the way, culminating with a two-night stay at the Chateau.

Picture: Supplied.

Alternatively, less active travellers can choose the European Highlights, for example, which also ticks off bucket list destinations such as Florence, Rome, Munich and the Swiss Alps over 14 days.

Both trips spend at least one night in Paris, so travellers can also tread in some of Emily’s Parisian footsteps as part of their holiday.