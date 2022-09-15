Heathrow to go silent for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

London Heathrow Airport has announced that there will be flight changes to ensure silence during Her Majesty the Queen's State Funeral on Monday. The announcement comes as Britain mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8.

Heathrow said that it will be making appropriate alterations to its operations throughout the period of national mourning out of respect for the late monarch. A statement released by the airport said throughout the the period of national mourning, travellers can expect changes at the airport which include observing the National Moment of Reflection with a one-minute silence at 8pm on Sunday, September 18, and showing the monarch’s funeral on screens at the airport on Monday, September 19. The airport also said that non-essential shops will be closed on Monday, while essential retailers, such as WHSmith, Boots and Travelex, and restaurants, cafes and pubs will remain open.

“The procession of Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin to St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Monday, September 19 will impact local roads around Heathrow. Passengers travelling to the airport are advised to consider alternative routes, such as the Piccadilly or Elizabeth Lines or Heathrow Express,” stated Heathrow. According to reports, Heathrow Airport flights were cancelled so they did not disturb the Queen's coffin procession on Wednesday, September 14 The flights that were disrupted were between 1.50pm and 3.40pm.

