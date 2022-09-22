Here’s why South Africans are flocking to Munich

October is around the corner, and South Africans are in the mood to escape load shedding and enjoy life in Munich, surrounded by natural beauty, with its streets lined with man-made marvels, designer stores, and shiny cars. It’s a well-known fact that beer is a much-loved beverage in South Africa, with its myriad bars, beer houses, and even beer experiences being part of the country’s tourism offerings.

With it being festival time all around the globe, South Africans are flocking to Munich, Bavaria to experience the popular Oktoberfest.

According to the global travel search engine Cheapflights.co.za, there has been a significant rise in South African interest in flight searches from South Africa to Munich over the festival period (September 17 to October 3) which are up around 156% compared to the same period in 2019. The Oktoberfest might be one of the well-known tourist attractions in Munich, but there are many other things to explore there, including museums, the Residenz Royal Palace and the Bavarian State Opera, and if cars are your thing, BMW World. If you're looking for something, semi-free, because you've got to do some shopping, then the Viktualienmarkt is the perfect place.

It's also the city's oldest farmer's market, which consist of 140 booths filled with various goods to soothe your soul, from tasty food to beautiful flowers. To top it all off, shoppers can enjoy a beer at the Viktualienmarkt biergarten. The average price for return economy flights to Munich from South Africa over the Oktoberfest period, according to Cheapflights, is approximately R12 400. The most searched day for arrival in Munich is September 23, with the least searched being October 2. The most expensive day for flights to Munich from South Africa is September 29; R14 100.

The least expensive days to fly to Munich from South Africa are September 26 and October 3 (the last day of the festival), with prices being around R11 400 and R10 900 respectively. Munich could be the perfect holiday destination for you - or simply add it to your bucket list of places you’d like to explore. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.