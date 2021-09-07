How South Africans can obtain a long-term visa for Estonia and what it will cost you

Estonia is another European country where South Africans can obtain a long-term visa. Their Digital Nomad Visa allows for a stay of up to a year with minimal requirements during the application process. When South Africans apply, they need to prove employment, whether they work for a company, run a business or have freelance clients outside of Estonia.

They will need to provide proof of a minimum monthly income of €3 504 (about R59 000). Applicants will need to complete an application form and prepare a list of required documents before they book an appointment at the Estonian Consulate. An application fee of €100 (about R1 700) applies. So what does Estonia offer travellers?

Well, the destination is ideal for social distancing as it is one of the least crowded countries in Europe. It is also famed for its distinct architecture, its clean air and forests. Estonia has than 2 200 islands – each with its own culture and heritage. Among the popular islands are Saaremaa, Muhu, Naissaar, Prangli and Vilsandi. In Tallinn, its capital, hotels, restaurants and sights are within walking distance. There is a nature reserve within 30 minutes of any location in Estonia, according to visitestonia.com.