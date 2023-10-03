If you’re planning on getting into UK on skills shortage visa, you should probably read this first

By Kylie MacLellan The British government's independent migration advisor on Tuesday recommended abolishing one of the main routes for businesses to hire migrant workers in sectors where there are severe staff shortages.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which was commissioned to conduct a review of the Shortage Occupation List (SOL), said making it easier to recruit low-wage workers increased the risk of exploitation. Business lobby groups have previously called for the government to expand the number of occupations on the list to help firms facing significant issues recruiting staff post-Brexit. But the committee also said low-wage migrants were more likely to result in a net fiscal cost for Britain, and the high administrative burdens of the scheme made it uneconomic for many businesses.

"These concerns mean that we are not convinced that the SOL provides a sensible immigration solution to shortage issues in low-wage sectors, and so our preference is for the government to abolish it," the committee said in a report. Employers can hire migrant workers at 80% of a job's usual "going rate" in Britain for occupations on the list, which includes roles such as bricklayers and care workers. Being a shortage occupation can allow employers to by pass the general minimum salary threshold for a skilled worker visa of 26,200 pounds (about R600,000), meaning sectors with a going rate below that level particularly benefited from being on the list, MAC said.

MAC recommended no employer should be able to pay below the going rate, which it said helped to protect resident workers from undercutting and reduced the exploitation of migrants.