Istanbul’s Maiden’s Tower reopens after 2 years of restoration

Istanbul – The Maiden's Tower, one of the iconic structures in Istanbul of Türkiye, reopened with a grand ceremony on Thursday after two years of restoration. After a meticulous restoration, the Byzantine structure, dating back to 410 BC, was transformed into a monumental museum with a new façade identical to its original outlook.

The restoration process was initiated in 2021 by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism and led by a group of prominent experts, including architects and historians. “The general purpose of the restoration work was to clear the annexes added to the building later that were not suitable for the original character,” said the ministry about the work in a press release.

The tower was also consolidated and strengthened against earthquakes. The Maiden’s Tower is located on a small islet at the southern entrance of the Bosphorus Strait, about 20 metres from the shores of the Uskudar district on Istanbul’s Asian side.