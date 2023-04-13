LOOK: 6 of the best places to travel for an authentic cultural experience in 2023

When it comes to travelling, you get to learn and experience a lot while exploring different terrain. It broadens your mind and comes with the benefit of discoveries and adventures. According to thetravel.com, people travelling into new countries come across new ways of living, new people, and different cultures.

So why not take advantage of this and learn as much as possible and amplify your travel experience? Here are six of the best places to explore to experience cultural richness in 2023. Venice

A picturesque summer’s day with gondolas floating on the canals of Venice. Picture: Unsplash Venice, one of the most romantic cities in the world, is unique environmentally, architecturally, and historically, and in its days as a republic the city was styled la serenissima (“the most serene” or “sublime”). It remains a major Italian port in the northern Adriatic Sea and is one of the world’s oldest tourist and cultural centres. It’s a haven for architectural connoisseurs and besides cruising through the cities canals, visitors can learn about the cities architecture by visiting Procuratie Vecchie, the 16th-century building along St. Mark's Square, Doge’s Palace and the Ca’ d’Oro. The United Kingdom

London’s Big Ben on a rainy day. Pciture: Unsplash There is no doubt that the United Kingdom’s influence spreads far and wide across the world. The United Kingdom comprises four geographic and historical parts—England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. On 6 May 2023, the United Kingdom will be buzzing as the world witnesses the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms. Lakes Region, Turkey

Ancient city ruins in Turkey. Picture: Unsplash Despite the devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey at the beginning of the year, the country is expecting expected to see a large number of tourists flowing in this summer. With favourites such as Cappadocia and Istanbul, the country’s Lakes Region is a hidden gem in the Taurus Mountains waiting to be discovered. Many cultures Greek, Roman, Lydian, Persian, Macedonian Seleucid, and Pergamene have taken root in this part of Turkey over the millennia and now this area's contemporary rural populations live with the ancient ruins around them.

Tangier, Morocco Aerial view of Tangier-Tetouan, Morocco. Picture: Unsplash Tangier, a Moroccan port on the Strait of Gibraltar, has been a strategic gateway between Africa and Europe since Phoenician times. Its whitewashed hillside Medina is home to the Dar el Makhzen, a palace of the sultans that's now a museum of Moroccan artefacts.

The home of the tangerine, for decades this northern Moroccan city has attracted a stream of bohemian expats and cultivated a reputation as a place where foreigners went to live, rather than simply visit. Havana, Cuba A colorful strip of buildings in Havana, Cuba. Picture: Unsplash Havana is Cuba’s capital city. Spanish colonial architecture in its 16th-century Old Havana core includes the Castillo de la Real Fuerza, a fort and maritime museum. The National Capitol Building is an iconic 1920s landmark.

Known for its old architecture, vintage cars, beautiful beaches, and tasty Cuban cocktails, the city has become a popular tourist destination offering an unforgettable travel experience. Cairo and the Nile A view from a kayak on the Nile of Manesterly palace and the nilomoter on the southern tip Manial island, Old Cairo, Egypt. Picture: Unsplash Cairo, Egypt’s sprawling capital, is set on the Nile River. At its heart is Tahrir Square and the vast Egyptian Museum, a trove of antiquities including royal mummies and gilded King Tutankhamun artefacts.

You can also visit the nearby, Giza, the site of the iconic pyramids and Great Sphinx, dating to the 26th century BC. More recently, a number of new and luxurious ships have started sailing the Nile offering visitors the opportunity to learn and see Africa’s greatest historical city. The list was sourced from Travel + Leisure.