LOOK: Kelly Khumalo turns up the heat with booty snaps in Greece

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo is turning up the heat on social media with her sizzling booty pictures. The “Voice of Africa” is currently on the Greek island of Santorini, and has been keeping her followers in the loop about her vacation.

It is unclear whether Khumalo will be hitting a few stages during her trip, but it does make it clear that she is focused on spending her time by the poolside. Greece, according to a list compiled by StressFreeCarRental.com is one of the top ten popular holiday destinations in the world. In 2019, Athens had 6.3 million visitors and with travel restrictions lifted, many travellers are flocking there, as it has a mix of historical sites and party destinations.

Khumalo posted three pictures that show off her gorgeous booty in her thong bikini. Making some of us envy her vacation. Her comment section was filled with lots of her friends and followers admiring her booty that she has been blessed with. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza) Somizi Mhlongo who recently was in Mauritius commented on Khumalo’s one post and said “okay bye”, clearly not dealing with all the heat Khumalo was serving. Khumalo is not the South African A-lister who has turned up the heat on social media posts. Mihlali Ndamase, who vacationed in Mauritius with Mhlongo, had her followers double tapping away with her sizzling vacation snaps.