Outside IQOS World – Alex Chinneck’s massive installation artwork

This week, hundreds of designers, artists and media from all corners of the world descend onto the design hub that is Milan. TV and radio personality, Pearl Modiadie, is currently in Milan enjoying what #MDW2019 has to offer. From April 8 – 14, the Italian city centre transforms into a creative hub that witnesses product launches, emerging trends, which this year is themed around health and wellbeing, bringing the outdoors indoors and creating closer human interaction. More than 50,000 people are expected to attend.

Pearl with Rishaad Hajee, Marketing Manager at Philip Morris SA

“I feel so fortunate to be at Milan Design Week, what an incredible experience so far,” said Modiadie. “Besides all the amazing people I am meeting, the experience at IQOS World today was mind-blowing. Visual illusionist, Alex Chinneck presented his latest provoking installation – IQOS World, a project concerned with the current state of the environment, inspired by IQOS, the smoke free latest technology by PMI.”

“His giant installations included massive zips which made me feel like I was going to be swallowed into another dimension – he said the surfaces of the space were designed as metaphors of an ideal process of transformation in which the opening owns a special ability to create a new narrative – thought-provoking stuff!”

Pearl on the giant zips.

“There is so much to see and enjoy in this creative city and I am looking forward to sharing some of it with South Africa. Naturally, being in one of the world’s biggest fashion cities my wardrobe has to match.”