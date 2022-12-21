Mzansi celebrities are chasing winter this summer

The holiday season is upon us and many people are using this time to rejoice with their families or travel in or out of the country.
Mzansi celebrities are already in the festive mood and have started travelling. While we are experiencing heavy rains throughout the country, our celebrities are chasing winter in Europe.
Award-winning luxury digital strategist Kefilwe Mabote entered December in style in France, enjoying a snow holiday at Club Med Tignes.
Media personality Jo-Ann Strauss was also there, celebrating her father’s 65th birthday.
“The memories will last FOREVER! Being able to experience this with my dad is just the most amazing gift, and we are super grateful. Can’t wait to come back with my husband and children, as there is so much to enjoy here, and the energy of the @clubmed team is tangible. And then @tendaimtawarira casually arrives, and my dad is beyond blown away,” wrote Strauss on Instagram.
Another family enjoying a holiday in France are the Mpisane’s. Musician Andile Mpisane is in Paris with his wife, Tamia Mpisane, celebrating their one-year anniversary.
Meanwhile, Andile’s mother, Shauwn Mkhize, is enjoying summer in the Maldives. She posted a sizzling hot picture of herself in a zebra-print bikini and has been commenting under Tamia’s Instagram posts, telling her that she misses them.
Cassper Nyovest was also in Dubai but came back to celebrate his 32nd birthday. He threw an all-white party attended by Black Coffee, Somizi Mhlongo, Pearl Thusi, Kamo Mphela, Pamela Mtanga and many others.