No face mask necessary at Dutch airports

Last week the European Aviation Authority (EASA) announced that the international guidelines are being adjusted. Due to the adjustments, rules in the Netherlands are also changing.

Wearing a face mask will no longer be compulsory from Saturday, May 21, at Dutch airports. However, the airline insists that should the country of destination still require the use of face masks on board, passengers should comply. People with fragile health are advised to wear a face mask (voluntarily). It is now possible for fully vaccinated travellers from South Africa to enter The Netherlands with no quarantine restrictions or test requirements.

The current entry regulations are listed below: Vaccinated travellers are now able to enter The Netherlands with proof of vaccination, subject to visa requirements. They must also complete a ‘Vaccine Declaration Covid-19 form’. The EU entry ban still applies for unvaccinated travellers who may only enter the Netherlands if they fall under one of the exemption categories, subject to visa requirements. A ‘Health Declaration’ is also still required.

The EU entry ban applies to travellers who: Live in a country outside the EU/Schengen area; and that country is not participating in the EU travel rules scheme.

There are exemptions to the entry ban. For example, if you come from a safe country, or you have a proof of vaccination or proof of recovery that meets the requirements. If you fall under one of the exemptions to the EU entry ban: You do not have to fill in a health declaration to enter the Netherlands;

