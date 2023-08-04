‘No grounds for tightening border control in Denmark’ following Qur’an-burning protests

There are no grounds for tightening border control in Denmark, Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said on Wednesday against the backdrop of Sweden's decision to strengthen border controls after a deterioration of the security situation in the country after Qur’an-burning protests. "The country is now in a serious situation and the security threat is real … but we do not see any grounds for changing the current temporary border control framework," Hummelgaard told Danish newspaper B.T.

The justice minister also said that the Danish government introduced controls on the border with Germany in May and simultaneously strengthened anti-crime police operations in border areas. Hummelgaard added that Copenhagen was closely monitoring the situation with the recent Qur’an-burning protests in the country and said related incidents were important to assess possible threats. On Tuesday, Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said that the Swedish authorities would tighten internal border controls amid deteriorating security following recent Qur’an-burning incidents in Stockholm.

The final decision on the issue reportedly will be made on Thursday. Over the recent weeks, multiple Qur’an burning demonstrations took place in Denmark and Sweden.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which a copy of the Qur’an was burned. A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January.