One-armed pilot crashes plane after flying with DIY limb

London - A one-armed pilot crashed his plane after a prosthetic limb he had adapted himself became detached mid-flight, an investigation found.

The amputee pilot, who had worked as a doctor specialising in prosthetics, used his expertise to create a bespoke adapter which would allow him to fly.

The 69-year-old had been flying circuits at Full Sutton Airfield, near York, in April last year when – around 5ft above ground – the homemade device became disconnected from the controls and he lost control of the aircraft.

The unnamed pilot was not injured in the crash but caused damage to the Jodel D117A light aircraft’s landing gear, engine and propeller, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch found.

The report noted the man, who had no left forearm, had held a flying licence for nine years and was cleared fit to fly.