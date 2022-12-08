Pregnant woman ‘in labour’ detained after prompting emergency landing of plane

Barcelona - A commercial plane flying from Morocco to Turkey made an emergency landing at Barcelona's El Prat airport early on Wednesday, after a reported medical event and 28 of the passengers fled across the tarmac, the Spanish government said. Police initially detained 14 people, including a pregnant woman who officials said pretended that her waters had broken, prompting the emergency landing, the government said.

Two people were arrested later, the government added, one of whom was apprehended inside the airport and the other who was found outside. A further 12 people have not been located. Five of those detained were immediately put back on the plane, operated by Turkey's Pegasus Airlines, while at least eight are to be deported to Morocco.

The pregnant woman was checked in hospital and found not to be in labour, the government said. The plane was carrying a total of 228 passengers from Casablanca to Istanbul.

In October last year, a group of passengers fled a plane onto the runway at Spain's Mallorca island following an emergency landing under false pretext. Twelve of them were arrested, while another 12 escaped.