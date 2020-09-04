R533m ’Game of Thrones’ attraction to open in Northern Ireland

Hit HBO TV series ’Game of Thrones’ may have ended after 8 seasons, but its legacy lives on. A £24-million (R533-million) attraction based on the TV show is set to open in the UK after proposals have been accepted by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in Northern Ireland, Daily Mail reported. Fans will get to experience all things GOT, including Winterfell, Castle Black’s Mess Room, Dragonstone’s Throne Room and the King’s Landing. Linen Mill Studios, where the 'Game of Thrones’ Studio Tour will be located, revealed on its website that the attraction will showcase "authentic sets, costumes and props from all seasons of the hit series“ and ”allow fans to truly step inside the world of Westeros and beyond“. There will also be daily tours, pop up exhibitions and other exciting activities planned for travellers.

According to website Armagh I, the project developed under licence with Warner Brothers Consumer Products is set to transform Banbridge, a town in County Down, Northern Ireland.

Andrew Webb, Managing Director at Linen Mill Studios, told the publication that the decision paved the way for "one of the most exciting visitor attractions in Northern Ireland’s history.“

He envisions it will lure thousands of visitors and assist with job creation. He said it will become a third major attraction, after the Titanic Belfast and The Giants’ Causeway.

“The Game of Thrones Studio Tour has already stirred the excitement of fans around the world and promises to play a significant part in rejuvenating the tourism sector on the island of Ireland in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The authenticity of the ’Game of Thrones’ Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios is the essential connection with the show, which has been such a part of the Banbridge area for so many years, and will ensure that the unparalleled craftsmanship and artistic magic of all those who worked on it lives on for many years to come,” he told the publication.

The attraction is set to open in 2021.