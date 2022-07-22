South Africans share their frustrations on VFS Global’s announcement on new visa applications

South Africans have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns about the costs and red tape involved with applying for UK visas after VFS Global announced changes to the availability of Priority Services (PV) for new visit visa applications. VFS Global said that the volume of PV appointments would be reduced to enable UKVI to process more standard applications and gradually reduce the overall processing time for all customers.

VFS said: “Please note that PV appointments for new visit visa applications must be purchased online during the appointment booking process and cannot be purchased in the Visa Application Centre or retrospectively. SPV appointments can be purchased online during the appointment booking process.” Redi Tlabi, news anchor and author, responded on Twitter by saying: “Do UK missions overseas endorse shocking fees charged by VBS? Are Consulates aware that often, the ONLY service & appointments available are the VIP expensive ones & for weeks on end, normal appointments are locked. Even when applying early. It's wrong!’’ Do UK missions overseas endorse shocking fees charged by VBS? Are Consulates aware that often the ONLY service & appointments available are the VIP expensive ones & for weeks on end, normal appointments are locked. Even when applying early. It's wrong! https://t.co/qzn2vEsStF — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 16, 2022 Tlabi also questioned why people's passports held for 8 weeks or more and after purpose of travel has passed specifically when it comes to emergency trips and visas for short visits.

She said: “In this digital age, can @USEmbassySA, @ukinsouthafrica & EU counterparts not find a humane solution that is suitable for 21st century realities? Holding on 2 a passport for 8+ weeks whilst deciding on a visa for a 4 day conference seems ill suited for rebuilding work & economies.” In this digital age, can @USEmbassySA @ukinsouthafrica & EU counterparts not find a humane solution that is suitable for 21st century realities? Holding on 2 a passport for 8+ weeks whilst deciding on a visa for a 4 day conference seems ill suited for rebuilding work & economies — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 16, 2022 Chartered Accountant and Sports Enthusiast Mariam Engelbrecht responded: “It certainly doesn’t help that the South African passport is losing its “secure” status amongst the EU . My view …. Government should be doing more on this matter before countries start imposing visas . It wasn’t so long ago that South Africans could travel to the UK visa free.’’ It certainly doesn’t help that the South African passport is losing its “secure” status amongst the EU . My view …. Government should be doing more on this matter before countries start imposing visas . It wasn’t so long ago that South Africans could travel to the UK visa free. — Mariam Engelbrecht (@Mariam_Engel) July 16, 2022 VFS Global responded the appointment system works on a first come, first serve basis. “If you are unable to find an appointment immediately, please do check again in a few days, as new appointments will continue to be made available,” said VFS Global.

