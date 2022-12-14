Top 5 destinations South Africans emigrated to in 2022

As we round up what’s left of 2022, it’s safe to say that we’ve made it. From rolling blackouts, high cost of living and high unemployment rates, its understandable why most South Africans would opt to leave the country.

According to New World Immigration (NWI), the need for an improved quality of life has driven a massive surge in migration for nearly two decades. The immigration specialists cited improved safety and security, better future for children, government’s affirmative action policy, decline in quality of life and living standard, higher earnings potential and deterioration in social services as just some of the reasons South Africans make the move. Their stats also revealed that enquiries about emigration are from all race groups with varying skill ranging from dentists, teachers and accountants, to receptionists and office workers.

“Almost three quarters of our enquiries come from skilled and qualified professionals, while 30% of our applicants are tradesman, specialised welders, fitters and turners, electricians and plumbers,” said NWI. If you need help on which country to immigrate to or just curious about where most South Africans are running off to, here are the top countries South Africans immigrate to according to. UK

A city of view of London, the UK’s capital. Picture: Pexels. As a former colony of Great Britain, it’s no surprise that the UK is still at the top of the list when it comes to relocation options for South Africans. This makes it easier for South Africans to get their visa approved as both countries are on good terms. The UK provides residential visas along with a plethora of other visas you can enter the country through. A huge pro to being a legal resident of the UK is free education at a public school for your children, affordable access to a good standard of healthcare through the NHS, close proximity to the rest of Europe and exposure to the world’s leading arts, culture and sporting events due to the country’s long history of immigration and cultural diversity.

Australia The Sydney Opera House, a famous landmark in Australia. Picture: Pexels South Africans and Australians have two things in common, their love for rugby and being in the southern hemisphere, making Australia a great option for immigration. The fact that the country-continent has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the world and South Africa has one of the highest rates of unemployment, increases Australia’s attractiveness. Australia also has one of the highest minimum wages, a strong economy and has a hub of well established corporate firms making it a viable option. There are many attractive pros to the country and it has a low-crime rate of 1.1 felonies committed for every 100 000 people.

According to the latest data from Stats Australia, there were 201 930 South Africans living in the country at the end of 2021, 2 230 more than recorded at the end of 2020. Over 40 000 South Africans moved to Australia between 2011 and 2021. Portugal The Porto District in Portugal which is the second largest city in Portugal and famous for its port wines. Picture: Pexels Being in the top five of the global peace index, it’s no surprise that South Africans are flocking to Portugal.

There are four ways that South Africans can immigrate to Portugal and those include securing employment with a Portuguese company, study and being accepted into a Portuguese university, investors for South African entrepreneurs who wish to open a company in Portugal and through family reunification with individuals who are lawful residents of the country. Portugal offers prospective residents and high net worth individuals it’s Golden Visa Residence Permit (GVRP), a residency-by-investment programme that provides qualifying individuals and their family with full rights to live, work and study in Portugal and this visa also grants the right to work in Portugal and provides visa-free travel within the Schengen area. Canada

Canada is a popular place for South Africans to immigrate to. Picture: Pexels South Africans have established a large community in Canada, with 13 125 living in Toronto and 8 030 individuals living in Vancouver. The country allows South Africans with no connections to Canada and no job offer to apply for Permanent Residency based on a variety of other factors such as age, education, language abilities in English or French, and skilled work experience. The Social Research Foundation found that close to half of South Africa’s top earners and university graduates are considering emigration as citizens, while the Canadian Government believes that foreign workers can help employers meet their labour needs when Canadians and permanent residents are not available making Canada a growing popular choice amongst South Africans.

The biggest pro of immigrating to Canada is that the government supports higher-skilled foreign workers based on their potential to become economically established in Canada and to assist employers to meet their skilled labour shortages as part of this process. Mauritius The beautiful island nation of Mauritius is not just a popular holiday destination but also a top immigration destination for South Africans. Picture: Pexels This beautiful island nation has three residency options for South Africans looking to make the big move.