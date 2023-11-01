Türkiye to launch early booking campaign to lure tourists

The Turkish tourism sector is taking measures to encourage tourists to book their trips early and visit more alternative destinations. Firuz Baglikaya, president of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies, told Xinhua on Tuesday that, to lure more tourists, an early booking campaign would be launched in the first week of December.

"Our advice to our citizens is that if you plan and book your trips early, you will have the chance to enjoy holidays at very affordable prices," he added.