Unpopular opinion: Octavia Spencer says she felt underwhelmed by Stonehenge

Octavia Spencer felt underwhelmed by Stonehenge. The Oscar-winning actress shot the new 'Witches' movie in England and while in the country, she took the opportunity to visit the historic landmark in Wiltshire - but it fell short of her expectations. She said: "I had always dreamt of going to see it – it was on my bucket list, but when I got there, I just thought the stones would be taller!" View this post on Instagram The necklace reads #SelfMade by @sophieratner_jewelry earrings: @vraiofficial nail color: @deborahlippmann #totallyNude A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@octaviaspencer) on Sep 20, 2020 at 5:50pm PDT By contrast, Octavia was complimentary about the English countryside, which she compared to her home state of Alabama. The 50-year-old actress told 'The Graham Norton Show': "The English countryside is beautiful and there are a lot of places and farms that feel like Alabama."

Octavia has won a host of accolades during her career in Hollywood, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

The acclaimed actress previously admitted that the tangible recognition has transformed her fortunes, saying it's given her more ownership over her career.

She said: "I’m grateful for Oscar, and for Golden Globes and BAFTA, all of those awards have afforded me the ability to say: ‘No, no, no, I don’t think I want to do that.' Now, I have a little more ownership of what I get to do."

Octavia also admitted she particularly enjoys making small, low-budget movies.

She said:"I love the small ones, I do. That’s my thing, as an actor, when you find a small movie, and you know it’s not going to get made unless some big names get attached to it. But the wonderful thing about it is the big tent-pole movies, if you look at it, like 'Captain America', they are getting more diverse in their casting. If you look at 'Star Wars', if you look at 'Thor'. That’s important, because in that universe, you need to see people of colour, all people of colour, and now we are".