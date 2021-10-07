Volcanic ash build up shuts airport on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands

A build up of ash and dust from the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano on the runway forced authorities in Spain's La Palma to close the island's airport on Thursday, air traffic operator AENA said. Other airports in the Canary Islands' archipelago off North Africa remained open, however, and an AENA spokesperson said the ash cloud was unlikely to pose any wider risks to air travel for now.

It is the second time that La Palma's airport has been shut due to ash build up since the eruption began on September 19. "The La Palma Airport is inoperative due to ash accumulation. The established protocols are being applied.Safety is the priority," the operator said in a post on Twitter. In 2011, sweeping closures of European airspace due to an ash cloud from the Eyjafjallajokull volcano in Iceland disrupted travel plans for millions of passengers in Europe and elsewhere,and cost airlines over a billion euros in revenues.