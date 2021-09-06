Want to leave SA? Here's how to apply for Portugal's Golden Visa before it’s too late

If you want to leave South Africa and go to Portugal, now is your chance. Their Portuguese Golden Visa allows you to apply without leaving South Africa, making the process far less emotional, costly, and stressful.

Director of Passport to Portugal Christopher Garbutt said the most common route to citizenship is through the purchase of a physical property, which can be time consuming and expensive. "A far more viable option open to South Africans is to invest in a private equity fund. A partnership with the Tower Development Fund (TDF), which was formed in response to the challenges of a post-Covid world, as well as climate change, is helping to streamline the route to the Golden Visa. “Of the various options, a private equity fund is by far the easiest way to invest in the Golden Visa programme, that doesn’t require having to visit several properties, deal with real estate agents in Portugal, quarantine restrictions, and travel costs. It gets people a Portuguese residency within about ten months where, in just five years, they can apply for full citizenship,” said Garbutt.