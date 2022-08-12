WATCH: How low can you go? 'Lowest ever landing' at island airport

These days everything is captured, flaws and all. A video was shared on YouTube by GreatFlyer, where a WizzAir plane was seen flying over Skiathos’ crystal blue waters.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, this was no normal landing as the front wheel of the plane just missed curious bystanders’ heads. Dust from the road is seen being kicked up by the aircraft’s engine as several people lurch out of the way of the incoming plane, which appears to be flying just metres above. The account then asked followers whether the landing was the ‘lowest ever’ the airport has ever seen. One viewer responded by stating that pilots, specifically, ones for low cost airlines, aim to stop their planes as swiftly as possible.

‘’High temperature and very short runway, you have to do a deep landing to maximise the available runway for stop. Low-cost airlines operate with short turnaround times, if you overheat the brakes you mess up the schedule of the plane,“ they wrote. Another viewer insinuated that the pilot was ‘showing off’, but at what cost? Luckily no one got injured, despite how low the plane was preparing for landing. According to one report, Skiathos Airport has a particularly short runway due to the geography of the island and pilots have no choice but to approach lower than the norm. As for the audience, the airport is well-known for ‘plane watchers’ to get this close to planes, specifically the underside and the wheels of a jet or plane.

Story continues below Advertisement

There are warning signs in place, but adrenalin junkies would obviously ignore that. It seems as though WizzAir airplanes are the talk of the town as one of their aircraft was severely damaged by bad weather conditions, flying from London to Catania airport on Monday. The Wizz Air aircraft was flying from London to Catania airport on Monday. The extreme weather conditions took a serious toll on the plane. Tap the link below to check out the photos⬇️https://t.co/VeaxqucA0i#dailynewshungary #hungary #wizzair pic.twitter.com/b6lq4YMGK4 — Daily News Hungary (@DNewsHungary) August 11, 2022 Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.