WATCH: How low can you go? 'Lowest ever landing' at island airport

Imagine seeing a plane close to your head as it lands. Aviation fans in Greece experienced an extremely low landing on an island and were left stunned. Picture: Chevanon Photography/Pexels

Published 2h ago

These days everything is captured, flaws and all.

A video was shared on YouTube by GreatFlyer, where a WizzAir plane was seen flying over Skiathos’ crystal blue waters.

However, this was no normal landing as the front wheel of the plane just missed curious bystanders’ heads.

Dust from the road is seen being kicked up by the aircraft’s engine as several people lurch out of the way of the incoming plane, which appears to be flying just metres above.

The account then asked followers whether the landing was the ‘lowest ever’ the airport has ever seen. One viewer responded by stating that pilots, specifically, ones for low cost airlines, aim to stop their planes as swiftly as possible.

‘’High temperature and very short runway, you have to do a deep landing to maximise the available runway for stop. Low-cost airlines operate with short turnaround times, if you overheat the brakes you mess up the schedule of the plane,“ they wrote.

Another viewer insinuated that the pilot was ‘showing off’, but at what cost? Luckily no one got injured, despite how low the plane was preparing for landing. According to one report, Skiathos Airport has a particularly short runway due to the geography of the island and pilots have no choice but to approach lower than the norm.

As for the audience, the airport is well-known for ‘plane watchers’ to get this close to planes, specifically the underside and the wheels of a jet or plane.

There are warning signs in place, but adrenalin junkies would obviously ignore that.

It seems as though WizzAir airplanes are the talk of the town as one of their aircraft was severely damaged by bad weather conditions, flying from London to Catania airport on Monday.

