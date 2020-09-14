WATCH: Inside Lindt’s Home of Chocolate attraction in Zurich

Chocoholics, Lindt has created a chocolate museum that boasts the world's largest chocolate fountain. Lindt’s Home of Chocolate in Zurich, Switzerland opened on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

According to its website, it will feature the world's largest Lindt chocolate shop, a Lindt café and a Lindt Chocolateria for chocolate courses.

The world's largest chocolate fountain in the entrance area stands at 9m high. Swiss Federal Council Ueli Maurer, President of the Foundation’s Board Ernst Tanner, and brand ambassador Roger Federer unveiled the striking feature the grand opening this month.

The new attraction also boasts an interactive exhibition, which comprises of seven different chocolate worlds for those who want to understand more about the chocolate-making process.

In a quirky video to promote the attraction, Federer takes a tour of Lindt’s Home of Chocolate. He arrives a day early for the launch but is taken on the Chocolate Discovery Tour by a Master Chocolatier. As the pair avoid staff, Federer learns about cocoa trees, the history and about the swiss chocolate pioneers.