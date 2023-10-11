WATCH: London’s Luton airport suspends flights after fire engulfs car park

All flights to and from the United Kingdom's London Luton Airport were suspended on Tuesday night due to a large fire on the top floor of a multi-story car park, a spokesperson for the airport said. "All flights are currently suspended as emergency services respond to a fire in Terminal Car Park 2.

“Access to the airport is currently restricted and we ask that people do not travel to the airport at this time.

“Additional staff are on hand to provide assistance to passengers. Passengers should stay in touch with their airline for flight information," The Telegraph quoted the spokesperson as saying. The newspaper cited ambulance workers as saying that one civilian and six firefighters were affected by smoke inhalation on site. The media also cited eyewitnesses as saying that the whole car park had collapsed, while others said vehicles in the car park were exploding every few seconds, and car alarms could be heard.

London Luton Airport said on X (formerly known as Twitter) that all flights at the airport have been suspended until 12pm on Wednesday. "The safety of our passengers and staff remains our main priority. We have therefore taken the decision to suspend all flights until 12 pm on Wednesday 11th October," the statement said. The airport added that emergency services continue to respond to "a significant fire," which has already resulted in a partial collapse of the car park.