WATCH: Passenger plane makes emergency landing in field

A passenger aircraft en route from the Russian resort city of Sochi to Siberian city of Omsk has made an emergency landing in a field in the Novosibirsk Region due to the failure of the hydraulic system, Ural Airlines CEO Sergey Skuratov said on Tuesday. Earlier on Tuesday, the Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Russian air carrier Ural Airlines made an emergency landing in a field.

The airplane had 167 people, including six crew members and 23 children, on board.

The regional health department said at least five people were injured in the incident, but none of the children on board the plane received injuries. "After examining the passengers, two adults, preliminary diagnosed with 'bruise' were sent to a central district hospital for an X-ray. “Two more adults received medical assistance on the site because of an increase in blood pressure and an attack of bronchial asthma.

“The children on the flight were not injured. Psychologists are working with the plane's passengers," the health department said in a statement. "When approaching Omsk, during landing, the 'green' hydraulic system on the plane failed. “In general, the aircraft has three hydraulic systems: green, yellow and blue.