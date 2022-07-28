WATCH: Queen’s Guard shouts at tourist for touching horse while posing for photo

The thing about going on an overseas holiday is wanting to document every single thing. But sometimes rules and strict regulations make getting the perfect shot damn near impossible.

The Queen’s Guard stationed in front of London’s Buckingham Palace is one such example. According to Quora, the men of the Household Brigade, consisting of the two cavalry and five foot regiments, are serving combat soldiers. Get too close and you may see yourself staring down a bayonet.

One tourist learnt this the hard way when she got too close to a guard’s horse in an attempt to have a photo taken. She tried to grab hold of the reins, but this proved too much for the guard who shouted at her: “Stand back from the Queen’s lifeguard, don’t touch the reins!” Startled by his abrupt reaction, she quickly backed away.

The video was shared on TikTok with the caption: “We Will Never Return To London After This Incident”, and immediately went viral. The post, which has since been taken down, caused quite an online stir. Before its removal, it had already been viewed more than 4.1 million times, British newspaper the “Evening Standard” reported.

In response to the incident, a spokesperson for the British army told The Mirror: “We take all incidents like this seriously and want to ensure all those who visit Horse Guards have an enjoyable time.

