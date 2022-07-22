WATCH: We have so many questions as video surfaces of woman drying her panties on flight aircon vent

A video of a lady seen to be drying her undies in an airplane has gone viral on social media. Social media users on Twitter have expressed shock and disgust at seeing the woman drying a pair of panties on the overhead aircon vents.

The video has raked over 70K views in one day after being posted by @nftbadger on Twitter. The video seems to have resurfed and received new life after the story was posted by The Sun in February 2018. According to The Sun, the unnamed woman was flying with Ural Airlines from the resort city of Antalya, in southern Turkey, to the Russian capital Moscow. During the flight, she decided to dry her underwear out in front of other passengers.

In the video she was caught holding a small pair of white and black panties above her head. She then used the overhead air vents to dry them out, shifting them from side to side and turning on some knobs on the overhead vent. @nftbadger posted the video commenting with a man face palm emoji.

🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3d5kxfDbBB — nftbadger (@nftbadger) July 21, 2022 Twitter user @MatthewBreddan responded with a Gif saying “That’s nasty”. pic.twitter.com/aMROWhJgUQ — Matthew (@MatthewBreddan) July 21, 2022 While @potragonistas joked, “better on the wing”. Better on the wing — Potra (@potragonistas) July 22, 2022 Jokes aside, what could have prompted her to do something this intimate in public, and why could she not have just waited to reach her destination before taking out her undies?

