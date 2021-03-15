WATCH: Will The Giant become the 21st century’s top attraction?
Irish company introduces The Giant, the tallest moving statue in the world, is set to become a top travel attraction.
The Giant, invented by The Giant Company in Dublin, can transform into any form, including your favourite celebrities. Inspired by Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver's Travels, the statue stands 10-storeys high.
Supported by Enterprise Ireland, the Giant company has engaged CBRE the largest commercial real estate company globally for the concept of The Giant, which includes the multistorey statue mounted on a plinth housing a novel exhibition.
The Giant’s arms and head can move various positions. Its patented skin, a matrix of millions of programmable LED pixels, gives it the ability to instantly take the form of any man or woman, boy or girl, from historical figures such as Albert Einstein or Amelia Earhart, to celebrities like Lionel Messi and Beyoncé. The Giant will transform every hour and will also have the ability to speak or sing every hour. That's not all.
The immersive exhibits feature state-of-the-art technologies, including augmented and virtual reality, robotics and artificial intelligence. The Giant's viewing tower allows visitors to stand on the “shoulders of a giant”, to take in the destination's views.
They can enjoy the roof garden for dining, retail and entertainment.
"The Giant is expected to draw approximately 500 000 visitors each year, generating annual revenues of around €12 million (about R214m). Each Giant will cost between €15 and €20m to develop, depending on the location and size of Giant, which is variable," the company said.
The Giant Company, led by award-winning entrepreneur Paddy Dunning, is seeking sites and partners from international developers.
Dunning says: “We are now seeking 21 sites in 21 cities by the end of 2021. The Giant will be one of the world’s most ambitious cultural and commercial projects bringing together art, amusement and wonder to create a contemporary and highly profitable business. We envision The Giant as an adjunct to new urban redevelopment projects, stadiums, arenas, shopping centres, museums and other locations; it’s going to be an awe-inspiring addition to the cities."