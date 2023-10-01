When in France, don’t let the bedbugs bite as Paris battles infestation

The French government has pledged to take action to address a surge in bedbugs in the capital city of Paris, emphasizing the need to "reassure and protect" the public, CNN reported. French Transport Minister Clement Beaune announced plans to convene transport operators to undertake further measures in response to the growing bedbug problem.

Videos of bedbugs in public transportation and locations like cinemas have circulated on social media, prompting calls for government intervention from Paris officials and trade unions. Deputy Mayor of Paris Emmanuel Gregoire described the situation as "widespread," highlighting that "no one is safe."

He emphasized that bedbugs could be encountered anywhere and brought home, regardless of risk factors. France initiated an anti-bedbug campaign three years ago, including a dedicated website and information hotline, due to a rise in bedbug numbers.

However, Gregoire noted that with 3.6 million daily visitors to Paris, bedbugs do not stop at the city's outskirts, according to CNN. An expert from France's national health and sanitary body, Anses, Johanna Fite, explained that the problem was a global and emerging phenomenon driven by population movement, short-term accommodation stays, and increasing resistance of bedbugs to insecticides. Fite noted an "escalation" in resistant bedbug populations, making eradication more challenging.

Despite the situation, Paris officials urged against hysteria but acknowledged an increase in inquiries about bedbugs. Gregoire pointed out that professional companies dealing with residential areas reported an unusual and rapid rise in interventions related to bedbugs. While Paris is preparing to host the 2024 Olympic Games, officials assured that there is no threat to the event due to the bedbug issue.