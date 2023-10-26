Emirates extends flight suspension to and from Tel Aviv amid conflict

Emirates Airline has further extended the suspension of all its flights to and from Israel until November 14, Khaleej Times reported. This comes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas after the latter launched a massive attack on October 7.

The Dubai-based carrier, which has three daily flights to Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport, first announced the suspension of operations to and from Tel Aviv until October 20, which was initially extended till October 26. "We are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are in close contact with the relevant authorities. The safety of our customers, crew and stakeholders is our number one priority," the notification by the airline on Wednesday read. "Customers affected by the suspension should contact their booking agents for alternatives, refunds, cancellations or for rebooking their flight itineraries. Change and cancellation charges will be waived for tickets issued on/before 11 October 2023, for travel until 30 November 2023," it added.

Travellers with onward connections to Tel Aviv on cancelled Emirates flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice, Khaleej Times reported. Meanwhile, several other UAE-based airlines have also adjusted their flight operations as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues.

Flydubai reduced their daily return flights to and from Tel Aviv from four to two. Earlier, a spokesperson for the airline told Khaleej Times: "Flights FZ 1549/1550 and FZ 1209/1210 to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport are currently operating to schedule. We are monitoring the situation closely and amending our schedule accordingly. We will continue to liaise with the relevant authorities regarding the ongoing developments."