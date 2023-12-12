First-ever brewery to open in United Arab Emirates by end of 2023

The CRAFT by Side Hustle brewery will open in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi before the end of 2023, becoming the first legitimate producer of alcohol in the country, regional media reported on Monday. In 2021, the UAE Culture and Tourism Department issued a circular featuring standards and conditions to enable the licensed production of alcoholic beverages in the country.

The Caterer Middle East magazine reported that the brewery will be located at The Galleria Al Maryah Island mall. It has already proved compliance with the UAE standards for alcohol manufacturing, according to the report. The brewery is part of the Side Hustle Brews and Spirits company, which specializes in craft beers, the magazine reported.

Its founder and CEO, US entrepreneur Chad McGehee, was quoted as saying that his team was committed to delivering innovative experiences in the field of food and beverages, which are "worthy of the UAE’s high standards."