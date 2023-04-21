Need a quick holiday escape? 11 places South Africans can travel to that don’t require a visa

Each country has it’s own set of unique rules and regulations when it comes to visiting the country. Depending on where you are going, the visa application process may seem like a hassle especially if you’re itching to get out there and explore.

A visa is an endorsement placed within a passport that grants the holder official permission to enter, leave or stay in a country for a specified time period. According to VisaGuide Passport Index, the South African passport ranks 98th in the world as of March 2023, meaning that that South African citizens can travel visa-free to 74 countries in the world. Here are 11 places to consider adding to your bucket list if you want to skip the visa application process for a quick holiday escape.

Qatar The Pearl-Qatar, Doha, Qatar. Picture: Unplash Qatar, a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes, is known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. Thailand

Wiang Kum Kam Thailand. Picture: Unsplash A favourite holiday destination amongst South Africans, Thailand is a southeast asian country known for tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces, ancient ruins and ornate temples displaying figures of Buddha. Argentina Obelisk in the city of Buenos Aires overlooking 9 de Julio Avenue. Picture: Unsplash Argentina is known for its passion for soccer, Mate culture, and love for Tango. With stunning natural landscapes in Patagonia to vibrant city life in Buenos Aires, the country offers a unique experience for travellers. Argentina is also famous for its quality wine, delicious food, and world-renowned landmarks.

Hong Kong Hong Kong skyline view from Victoria Peak. Picture: Unsplash Hong Kong officially the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China is a city and special administrative region of China on the eastern Pearl River Delta in South China. Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated places in the world and a major global financial centre. Singapore

The Super Tree Grove at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore. Picture: Unsplash Singapore is famous for being a global financial centre, being among the most densely populated places in the world, having a world-class city airport with a waterfall, and a Botanic Garden that is a World Heritage Site. South Korea Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Unsplash South Korea, an east Asian nation on the southern half of the Korean Peninsula, is known for its green, hilly countryside dotted with cherry trees and centuries-old Buddhist temples, plus its coastal fishing villages, sub-tropical islands and high-tech cities such as Seoul, the capital.

Fiji Kuata, Fiji. Picture: Unsplash Fiji, in the South Pacific, is an archipelago of more than 300 islands. It's famed for rugged landscapes, palm-lined beaches and coral reefs with clear lagoons. The majority of Fiji's islands were formed by volcanic activity starting around 150 million years ago. Some geothermal activity still occurs today on the islands of Vanua Levu and Taveuni. Kenya

View of Kilimanjaro from Amboseli National Park, Kenya. Picture: Unsplash Kenya is a country in east Africa with coastline on the Indian Ocean. It encompasses savannah, lakelands, the dramatic Great Rift Valley and mountain highlands. It's also home to wildlife like lions, elephants and rhinos. From Nairobi, the capital, safaris visit the Maasai Mara Reserve, known for its annual wildebeest migrations, and Amboseli National Park, offering views of Tanzania's 5,895m Mt. Kilimanjaro. Mauritius Underwater waterfall in Le Morne, Mauritius. Picture: Unsplash Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation, is known for its beaches, lagoons and reefs. The mountainous interior includes Black River Gorges National Park, with rainforests, waterfalls, hiking trails and wildlife like the flying fox. Capital Port Louis has sites such as the Champs de Mars horse track, Eureka plantation house and 18th-century Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Gardens.

Tanzania The island of Zanzibar off Tanzania’s coast. Picture: Unsplash Tanzania is an east African country known for its vast wilderness areas. They include the plains of Serengeti National Park, a safari mecca populated by the “big five” game (elephant, lion, leopard, buffalo, rhino), and Kilimanjaro National Park, home to Africa’s highest mountain. Offshore lie the tropical islands of Zanzibar, with Arab influences, and Mafia, with a marine park home to whale sharks and coral reefs. Tunisia