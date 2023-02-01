Kevin Costner to rent out his Aspen ranch for R623K a night

Kevin Costner is renting out his Aspen ranch for $36 000 (about R623 000) a night. The “Yellowstone” star is letting people stay at his luxury Colorado home – the venue of his 2004 wedding to Christine Baumgartner – that boasts 160 acres of land, two lakes, two buildings and the capacity for 34 people to sleep thanks to the property’s eight bathrooms and 12 bedrooms.

Along with secret features like a trap door that takes you to a jacuzzi with a waterfall, guests can live their “Field of Dreams” fantasy as the homestead includes a baseball diamond. The ranch – which includes the 24-hour-a-day caretakers – is available to stay in across the winter period and is one of the many pieces in the Academy Award winner’s impressive portfolio along with his Carpinteria ranch, where he was stuck at following floods during the recent Golden Globes.

As he accepted his gong from his home in Santa Barbara, Costner, 68, said: “Hi, everyone. Look, I’m so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes. “Chris and I aren’t going to be there. Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara. This is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out, we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn’t get back last night.

