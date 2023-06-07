Imagine living in a house on an estate with every kind of creepy crawly known to man? Well, that’s what the owners of The Forge House are currently attempting as they detail the adventures of rehabilitating an old estate in rural Pennsylvania, US.
According to TikTok user and owner of The Forge House, Tyler, he and his wife Lauren took a huge risk and put together their life savings and bought a house 6 000 sq ft (about 558 square metres) historic home, which had been sitting empty in the woods for 10 years.
In the latest TikTok episode of The Forge House, @ouroldhouse, Tyler shared a video titled “Our Roof Is Full of Snakes Apparently” and revealed that their home was being “overrun” by snakes.
@ouroldhouse This isnt normal, right? Does everyone have this problem? #snake #theforgehouse #snakes #blacksnake #wildlife #reptile #wildliferemoval #pestcontrol #gartersnale #venemoussnake #country #oldhouse ♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs - Skittlegirl Sound
“Lauren was walking out of the kitchen today and noticed that there were two black snakes casually climbing the wall and going into a tiny hole which leads to the underside of our porch roof. Now this is right after she almost tripped over another giant black snake that was just hanging out right outside the door, ” said Tyler.
According to the owner of the house, every time they post a snake video, people always comment that they shouldn’t worry about the black snakes or do anything to them, which has also been their policy.
“The black snakes are here to stay!” said Tyler.
However, what’s concerning to him is that the snakes are “getting kind of big”, with one snake roughly about 7ft (about 2.2m) long. He goes on to reveal that his dilemma is, if he gets rid of the black snakes, they might get overrun by copperheads (another scarier type of snake) on the property.
“What if we just want no snakes living in our house? What’s the best way to accomplish that?” questioned the homeowner.
The black snakes and the copperheads are not the only animals that are neighbours on the The Forge House property. The TikTok user has a full playlist, “Wildlife”, sharing their encounters with other animals on the property including spiders, carpenter bees, lantern flies and a lady bug infestation.