Imagine living in a house on an estate with every kind of creepy crawly known to man? Well, that’s what the owners of The Forge House are currently attempting as they detail the adventures of rehabilitating an old estate in rural Pennsylvania, US. According to TikTok user and owner of The Forge House, Tyler, he and his wife Lauren took a huge risk and put together their life savings and bought a house 6 000 sq ft (about 558 square metres) historic home, which had been sitting empty in the woods for 10 years.

“The black snakes are here to stay!” said Tyler. However, what’s concerning to him is that the snakes are “getting kind of big”, with one snake roughly about 7ft (about 2.2m) long. He goes on to reveal that his dilemma is, if he gets rid of the black snakes, they might get overrun by copperheads (another scarier type of snake) on the property. “What if we just want no snakes living in our house? What’s the best way to accomplish that?” questioned the homeowner.