Python pays couple a visit while camping at Kruger National Park

It was just another normal day in the African bush when a couple discovered that they had spent the night with a python in their room at Satara Rest Camp in Kruger National Park (KNP). According to online site, The South African, Mica Bafatakis shared the experience on the SANParks Facebook group and also managed to capture the slithering visitor on video.

In the video, the python can be seen curled up in the wooden beams supporting the thatch roof of the chalet at the camp. According to the site, Bafatakis and her boyfriend were staying at Satara, and they went to rest in their room in the afternoon. “When water fell from the ceiling on my boyfriend’s leg, we reported a water leak to the reception and went for a beer. When we came back, I wanted to double-check the roof as I had a suspicion of a snake. When I looked up it was a python in our roof – we slept with it the previous night,” said Bafatakis.

KNP’s Satara Rest Camp is a busy camp situated in an excellent game viewing area, with the bush relatively open and the animals plentiful and diverse. According to SANParks, the camp itself has a rustic charm, with the bulk of the accommodation set out in a series of circles. “Satara is well wooded and the bird-life is prolific. At night the clink of fruit bats is fused with the chirping of cicadas and crickets. The calls of owls and nightjars add to the symphony that is punctuated intermittently by the whoop of hyena, the screech of jackal and the roars of lion,” said SANParks.

So, if you love animals and would love to experience some of these encounters, then you know where to go.