TikTokers don’t want to visit Australia after Australian finds python in her mailbox

With more and more videos of Australia’s dangerous wildlife popping up on our timeline and “fyp” (for you page), TikTok users are adamant that they will not be visiting that continent any time soon. This comes after a TikToker, Ash, posted a video of her going to collect mail from the mailbox only to find a snake curled up in the mailbox.

The video titled: “When u come to collect ur mail in Australia”, with close to 1.6 million views, has left some viewers on the verge of ophidiophobia. @ash_white_rose13 #australia #snake #fyp #foryou #mail #funny ♬ original sound - australianmagpie In the video, Ash, reaches out to put her hand in the mailbox but quickly back tracks and zooms her camera into what’s inside the box, a carpet python curled up and napping. Carpet pythons are non-venomous constrictor snakes common in Australia. They mostly feed after dark, and eat smaller animals such as rats, possums and birds.

TikTok users from all of the world jumped on the post to share their views on the “dangerous” living conditions Australians face when they walk out the front door. One TikTok user, @Darling _, responded: “Everyone is Australia deserves a medal for just living there.” Another user, @DiamondApparelSkin, said: “Australia is what people think Africa is.”

