WATCH: Crikey! Is that a crocodile on top of a roof?

Although Australia is known for it’s tropical beaches, cute koalas, and majestic rain forests, it is also known for its not-so-cute crocodiles. A video posted by a TikTok user shows a woman screaming “Oh my God” to a crocodile seen on the roof of a building. I don’t know about you, but I’d be running for the hills whether it’s real or not.

He claims he didn’t think it was real at first, but now believes it could be real: ‘’The whole entire time I thought it wasn’t real, I’m like, clearly it’s a statue,’’ he said. However, after doing some research on Northern Australia he came to the conclusion that this is very much possible. He says: ‘’Crocodiles can scale buildings, trees and all that good stuff.’’

Sarcastically stating, “it’s so much fun”, because there’s nothing fun about waking up to a croc chilling on your roof, saying peek-a-boo in crocodile language. There are articles specifically asking residents to be croc-wise, because they even creep up in your back yard. Haibo! As the TikTok user said: ‘’Every day I learn more about Australia I then realise that my problems where I live are so minuscule, they’re normal.’’

I mean speak for yourself sir, we don’t have electricity half the time. @jordan_the_stallion8 ♬ original sound - Jordan_The_Stallion8 #stitch with @northernterritorynt #fypシ Other users flooded the comment section with humorous opinions. One user wrote: ‘’I firmly believe Australians are here for a different mission on earth than the rest of us. I wouldn’t make it an hour.’’ With some even stating that living in Australia is like taking on an extreme sport.

