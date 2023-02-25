SANParks says camps remain open for tourists as it keeps close eye on tropical cyclone Freddy

After re-opening some camps and roads that were closed at the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga, South African National Parks (SANParks) announced that it is closely monitoring the path of cyclone Freddy and relying on updates from the South African Weather Service. The South African Weather Service has warned that parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga could be affected if Freddy makes it to South Africa.

Freddy as one of the longest lasting storms in recent times, skirting past Reunion Island and Mauritius late on Monday without causing major damage. Freddy developed northwest of Australia and south of Indonesia during the first week of February, and is in its third week trekking across the Indian Ocean. SANParks said that all camps in the Kruger National Park (KNP) with an exception of Biyamiti Bush Camp are open. However, visitors to facilities that may be affected like Nyalaland Trails camp, Sirheni, Shimuwini and Bateleur Bush camps, will be informed of the possible pending storm and that they may be asked to evacuate in case the cyclone situation advances.

The Managing Executive of the KNP, Oscar Mthimkhulu said indications are that parts of the far north of the park might be affected and they have already activated their disaster management plans. “Meanwhile we have been fortunate in the south of the park and used the drying up time to clear debris from several impassable bridges. “The bridge at Lower Sabie Rest Camp is now open and guests travelling to or from Tshokwane/Satara can safely pass through.

“The low water bridge over the Sabie River in Skukuza is also open for those travelling to and from the Skukuza Airport,” said Mthimkhulu. Mthimkhulu also revealed that gravel roads in the south remain closed and it is hoped that the weather will be favourable enough for the road maintenance teams to attend to the closed roads going into the weekend. “KNP Protection Services has sanctioned another Open Safari Vehicle operator for driving into a “NO ENTRY” road in full view of other law-abiding tourists despite numerous warnings that have been communicated in the past. Updates on the KNP will be communicated on social media platforms as soon as they become available,“ said Mthimkhulu.

