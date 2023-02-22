Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
SANParks announces reopening of Crocodile Bridge and Lower Sabie camps at Kruger National Park

Bush-lovers will be glad to know Kruger National Park’s closed camps have now been opened as water dries up. Picture: Unsplash

Published Feb 22, 2023

South African National Parks (SANParks) announced the re-opening of Crocodile Bridge and Lower Sabie Camps after they were closed following floods in the South of the Kruger National Park (KNP) in Mpumalanga.

KNP Managing Executive Oscar Mthimkhulu confirmed that the water has subsided enough for them to safely open the two rest camps.

In a statement release by SANParks, Mthimkhulu said access to Lower Sabie will be through Crocodile Bridge gate as the road via Skukuza is still inaccessible.

“Talamati Bush Camp is also open, and access to the camp will be through Orpen on S140 or from Satara on S36 then S145 from the east,” he said.

KNP also revealed that several gravel roads are still closed as assessments on their safe use continues, whilst Biyamiti Bush Camp and Sable Dam Hide are also still closed until further notice.

“KNP technical services are busy with assessments to establish the extent of damage caused by the floods. Meanwhile, tourists and tour operators are still cautioned not to remove barriers that indicate closure on some of the gravel roads for their own safety and that of their clients,” said KNP.

The weather forecast for this week indicates a drying up period with rain expected to come back on Sunday, but mainly in the north.

