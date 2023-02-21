Woman ditches friend at airport because she forgot passport at home - bestie says it was a d*** move

Travelling can be stressful, whether it’s you’re a first timer or not. But nothing is worse than forgetting the item that gives you permission to explore the wonders of the world.

A woman wrote to Reddit, ‘Am I The A**hole’ forum if she’s an A**hole for ditching her friend at the airport after she (the friend) had forgotten her passport. ‘’The morning of the flight, when we arrived at the airport she had forgotten her passport and so she had to go back home to get her passport,’’ she wrote. ‘’We were already stressed for time in regards to making our flight so I didn’t go back home with her and just checked into the flight.’’

What was she to do people? Her friend didn’t make it back in time - which was obvious from the get go - and missed her flight due to negligence. And is now being called an A**hole for ‘bouncing’ without her. The two were supposed to spend a long weekend in New York but only one of them got to enjoy it. I mean, I wouldn’t miss out on a NY trip either, the city that never sleeps is waiting to be indulged. The two were supposed to spend a long weekend in New York but only one of them got to enjoy it. Picture: Taryn Elliott /Pexels ‘’I'm now being called an absolute a**hole because I chose to board the plane without her and how I didn't go back with her. She says that it's a d*** move and she wouldn't have done that to me,’’ she added.

"But we already booked flight and hotel??? I don't know if I'm being the a**hole here because it's not my responsibility that she forgot her passport. Was I supposed to miss my flight also and waste my money?’’ Sis was out here trying to catch a flight not feelings. Redditors added their 10 cents worth: ‘’Yep. Like, how do you not triple check you have the three things you absolutely have to have while travelling internationally? Phone, wallet, and passport. Everything else can be replaced, but you need those three.’’

