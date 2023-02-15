The alternative capitals people are most keen to visit this year

A new study has analysed Google search data to reveal the world's alternative capitals for a city break this year. This is especially for those travellers who seeking something more private and less noisy.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hotel chain Premier Inn has looked at search data for 420 cities in 89 countries, excluding their capitals, to uncover the lesser-known city break destinations for 2023. Spanish city Malaga is the most sought-after alternative capital city to visit globally, with more than 470 000 searches for “Malaga holiday” made annually. Venice in Italy makes it second on the list, followed by San Francisco, US. While in South Africa Alternative Capital for city breaks is, Durban.

1. Malaga, Spain Picture: Willian Justen de Vasconcellos/Unsplash With nearly half a million searches made for a holiday in the Spanish coastal city each year, Malaga’s wealth of stunning beaches, restaurants and free attractions such as La Alcazaba and Gibralfaro Castle are certainly attracting travellers globally. 2. Venice, Italy

Story continues below Advertisement

Picture: Stijn te Strake/Pexels With just 250 000 inhabitants, Venice beat out Naples and Milan as the most sought-after city break destination for holidaymakers looking to skip the traditional stop of Rome. With it’s reputation for romance, why would anyone not want to visit? It’s been on the bucket list for many and remains a popular location across the world. Known as “The Floating City”, Venice is a firm favourite for gondola rides, striking buildings and delightful carnival celebrations. So, instead of just reading about it in a novel, or seeing it on the movie screens, people are longing to experience the romantic feel of Venice more than you think, hell, it’s got me thinking, too.

Story continues below Advertisement

3. San Francisco, US Picture: Taryn Elliott/Pexels San-Fran is not only a celebrity favourite; across the globe with 230 000 searches annually and takes the third spot on the list. The Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz are just some of the top landmarks visitors can expect to see during a visit to San Francisco. 4. Antalya, Turkey

Picture: Gülin Esen/Unsplash Yes Please! Im sure looking at pictures doesn’t do it justice, but it must have had people searching, with nearly 150 000 searches on Google. The Turkish city is one of the most coveted destinations for travellers looking to explore away from the capital cities. It just looks like a breath of fresh air and we are here for it. Home to Turkey's longest trekking trail, the Lycian Way, and breath-taking beaches, it’s easy to see why “holiday Antalya” secured it’s place on the list. 5. Brighton, UK