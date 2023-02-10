Spice up the romance this Valentine’s Day with these aphrodisiac foods

It's Valentine's month and love is in the air. Gift-giving aside, did you know there are also certain foods and drinks that can help get you in the mood for romance? In essence, some foods can act as aphrodisiacs, and others can help to increase libido, or boost blood flow.

In an interview with IOL Lifestyle, founder of Bella Rouge, Jenni Holdsworth said these are some of the foods you can eat that might just help enhance your romance. Centuries ago, newlyweds in Europe drank honey wine during the first month of marriage to improve their sexual stamina. Picture: Pexels Honey Ever wonder where the term "honeymoon" came from? Centuries ago, newlyweds in Europe drank honey wine during the first month of marriage to improve their sexual stamina. As a bonus, the long-ago lovebirds also got small amounts of beneficial vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants from honey.

Imagine the combination of sharing some creamy, delectable chocolate with your partner followed by a night of orgasmic pleasure! Picture: Lisa Fotios/ Pexels Chocolate The Aztec emperor Montezuma's chocolate consumption is legendary. Rumour has it that he drank 50 glasses of honey-sweetened chocolate a day in the name of virility. Perhaps Montezuma valued chocolate for its feel-good qualities, too. Cocoa beans contain phenylethylamine, a compound that triggers the release of endorphins, compounds associated with pleasure. So, yes ladies, that is why you crave it so much.

Now imagine the combination of sharing some creamy, delectable chocolate with your partner followed by a night of orgasmic pleasure! Nowadays, cocoa powder processed without alkaline provides the biggest bang for your buck.

It contains the highest levels of antioxidants associated with lower blood cholesterol levels, reduced inflammation in blood vessels, and maximum blood flow. Darker chocolate contains more cocoa powder. Oysters are dripping with dopamine, a compound that stirs feelings of sexual desire, and pleasure. Picture: Cottonbro Studio/ Pexels Oysters Oysters are dripping with dopamine, a compound that stirs feelings of sexual desire, and pleasure. These moluscs are also bursting with zinc, a mineral that fosters the production of testosterone, necessary for arousal and pleasure in men and women.

Strawberries and champagne. Picture: Taryn Elliot/ Pexels Strawberries and champagne Place just one, cleaned ripe strawberry in each glass and pour the champagne to the rim. Leaving the strawberry in the glass itself as you toast each other and drink your cocktail will lend the champagne in the bottom of the glass a special flavour. When the glasses are empty, pick up your strawberry and feed it to your lover. Seal the sweet moment with a kiss. Avocado is also known as the “Testicle Fruit” with their creamy delicious flesh, and suggestive shape, they are the new go-to for aphrodisiac foods. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels Avocado